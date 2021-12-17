CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Terry scores 19 to lead Gardner-Webb past Converse 79-46

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 9:18 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry had 19 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past Converse 79-46 on Friday night.

Terry shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

D’Maurian Williams had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (5-7), which ended its four-game losing streak. Leon Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ludovic Dufeal had 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Anthony Selden had a career-high five blocks plus three points.

Gardner-Webb achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Valkyries’ 27.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Gardner-Webb opponent this season. Additionally, the Runnin’ Bulldogs tallied a season-high 11 blocks.

Sigurd Lorange had 19 points and six rebounds for the Valkyries. Earl Burgess III added eight rebounds.

