Tennyson scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 57-53

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 4:44 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson registered 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi narrowly defeated Lamar 57-53 on Saturday.

Isaac Mushila had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Simeon Fryer added 11 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kasen Harrison had 14 points for the Cardinals (2-10). Jordyn Adams added 12 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points and three blocks.

