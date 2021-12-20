CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Tennessee St. goes up against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg vs. Tennessee State (4-7)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. Tennessee State lost 90-88 in overtime at South Carolina State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kassim Nicholson, Dedric Boyd, Kenny Cooper and Carlos Marshall Jr. have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.FEATHERY NICHOLSON: Through 11 games, Tennessee State’s Kassim Nicholson has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 73.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Tigers put up 64.5 points per matchup across those two contests.

