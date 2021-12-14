CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Tenn. Tech faces Montreat

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 5:31 PM

Montreat vs. Tennessee Tech (2-8)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be taking on the Cavaliers of NAIA school Montreat. Tennessee Tech lost 75-72 loss at home to Troy in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jr. Clay has maintained an average of 12.2 points, five assists and 2.0 steals for the Golden Eagles, while Keishawn Davidson has recorded 12.1 points per game.JR. HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through 10 games, Tennessee Tech’s Jr. Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Golden Eagles put up 59.7 points per matchup in those seven games.

