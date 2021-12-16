Temple goes up against Drexel

Drexel (5-5) vs. Temple (6-5) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Temple in a…

Drexel (5-5) vs. Temple (6-5)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Temple in a non-conference matchup. Drexel won 76-69 over Coppin State on Tuesday, while Temple is coming off of a 65-48 loss to Central Florida on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Drexel’s James Butler, Camren Wynter and Melik Martin have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Dragons points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jeremiah Williams has had his hand in 47 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 13 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Temple is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-5 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Owls are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Dragons are 5-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 0-5 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Owls have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season and 25 per game over their last five games.

