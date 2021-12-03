CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Telfort, Walters lift Northeastern past Colgate 74-69

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 9:35 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points to lead five Northeastern players in double figures as the Huskies narrowly beat Colgate 74-69 on Friday night.

Shaquille Walters added 14 points for the Huskies. Tyreek Scott-Grayson chipped in 12, Chris Doherty scored 11 and Jason Strong had 11. Doherty also had seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings had 18 points for the Raiders (3-5). Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 11 points. Tucker Richardson had 10 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Raiders. Colgate defeated Northeastern 65-58 on Nov. 9.

