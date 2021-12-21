CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » TCU runs away from…

TCU runs away from Grambling in 90-55 win

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 19 points, Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh recorded double-doubles and TCU throttled Grambling 90-55 on Tuesday night.

Miller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Baugh scored 13 with 11 boards to give TCU its seventh straight win. It’s the longest Horned Frogs win streak since the 2018-19 season which produced an eight-game win streak.

Jakobe Coles added 12 points off the bench for TCU.

Eric Parrish’s layup with 11:20 remaining before halftime brought Grambling within 20-17, but TCU established a 16-0 outburst over the next 6:30 and went to intermission up 47-28.

Tra’Michael Moton scored 16 points for Grambling.

TCU (10-1) moved its all-time record to 11-0 over Grambling in a series that first started Dec. 23, 1987. The Horned Frogs’ 35-point win Tuesday was their second-largest margin of victory against the Tigers (3-9).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up