TCU plays host to Oral Roberts

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of home victories this past Monday. TCU earned a 68-51 win over Austin Peay, while Oral Roberts got an 87-80 win over Tulsa.

SUPER SENIORS: Oral Roberts’ DeShang Weaver, Francis Lacis and Carlos Jurgens have collectively scored 29 percent of all Golden Eagles scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Max Abmas has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: TCU has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 53.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has an assist on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three contests while Oral Roberts has assists on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.7 percent. The Horned Frogs have averaged 16.3 offensive boards per game.

