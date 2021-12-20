CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso past E. Michigan 67-55

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 9:27 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor scored 18 points as Valparaiso topped Eastern Michigan 67-55 on Monday night. Ben Krikke added 17 points for Valpo, while Trevor Anderson chipped in 15.

Kobe King had seven rebounds for Valparaiso (6-6).

Sheldon Edwards, who was second on Valpo in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, scored 4 points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Eastern Michigan scored 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points for the Eagles (5-6). Monty Scott added 10 points. Darion Spottsville had 10 points and six rebounds.

