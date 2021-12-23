CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Tass leads Saint Mary's…

Tass leads Saint Mary’s past Missouri State 75-58

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 12:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass poured in a career-high 27 points as Saint Mary’s to breezed to a 75-58 victory over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Tass hit 12 of 15 shots for the Gaels (11-3), who have won eight straight at home. Tommy Kuhse finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Logan Johnson scored 13.

Isiaih Mosley had 21 points for the Bears (8-5), who scored a season-low 22 second-half points and saw a four-game win streak end. Donovan Clay added 11 points and seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up