CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Tarleton State tops Southwestern…

Tarleton State tops Southwestern Assemblies of God 81-75

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 11:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had a season-high 29 points as Tarleton State defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Freddy Hicks had 16 points for Tarleton State (3-7). Tahj Small added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Javontae Hopkins had six assists.

Tarleton State posted a season-high 21 assists on 31 baskets.

Nykolas Mason had 26 points for the NAIA Lions. Joshua Kashila added 22 points and eight rebounds. Joel Polius had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IG links State Dept. staffing issues to delays in decade-long IT modernization project

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up