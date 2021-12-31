Tarleton St. looks to extend streak vs Utah Valley

Tarleton St. (6-8, 1-0) vs. Utah Valley (9-4, 0-1) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton St. (6-8, 1-0) vs. Utah Valley (9-4, 0-1)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton St. looks for its fifth straight conference win against Utah Valley. Tarleton St.’s last WAC loss came against the New Mexico State Aggies 78-51 on Feb. 26, 2021. Utah Valley lost 80-76 loss at home to Abilene Christian in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 19.5 points and 13.4 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Texans, Montre Gipson has averaged 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while Freddy Hicks has put up 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Blaze Nield has had his hand in 46 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 65: Tarleton St. is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 65 points and 0-8 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 8-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Texans are 6-0 when they score at least 65 points and 0-8 on the year when falling short of 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tarleton St. defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Texans 19th among Division I teams. The Utah Valley offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wolverines 322nd, nationally).

