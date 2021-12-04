CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse snaps Florida State's…

Syracuse snaps Florida State’s long homecourt winning streak

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Swider had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two big free throws in the final minute as Syracuse defeated Florida State 63-60 on Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams.

The loss snapped FSU’s 25-game homecourt winning streak in ACC play. The conference record is 26, set by Duke from 1997 to 2000.

Syracuse led 55-44 with 5:43 left before FSU, which had shot 20% for most of the second half, got hot. The Seminoles made five-straight shots, the last a 3-pointer by Malik Osborne, to make it 61-60 with 42 seconds left. After both teams committed turnovers Syracuse had the ball with 12 seconds left. Florida State had to foul twice to force the one-and-one, sending Swider to the line. He made both attempts for a 63-60 lead, then Caleb Mills and Osborne missed 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds.

Florida State led 32-24 at the break but went cold for much of the second half. Syracuse opened the second half with a 19-6 run, and by the time the Orange built a 49-42 lead with eight minutes left, Florida State was 4-for-21 shooting.

Joe Girard scored 16 points, Jimmy Boeheim 13 and Jesse Edwards 11 for Syracuse (5-3). Buddy Boeheim, the Orange’s leading scorer at 21 points per game, scored six. The starters scored all but one point for Syracuse.

Mills led Florida State (5-3) with 16 points and Osborne added 10 points and eight rebounds. The Seminoles made 4 of 30 3-point attempts.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up