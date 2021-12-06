CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Syracuse faces tough test vs No. 6 Nova

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

No. 6 Villanova (6-2) vs. Syracuse (5-3)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Syracuse. Syracuse has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Villanova remains No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Penn and Saint Joseph’s last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have combined to score 57 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Orange scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GILLESPIE: Collin Gillespie has connected on 46.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Syracuse has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) across its past three outings while Villanova has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

