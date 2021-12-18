CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
College Basketball

Strong, Reeves spark Illinois St. past Ball St. 85-64

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 9:34 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Strong scored 23 points, making six 3-pointers, Antonio Reeves scored 17 points and Illinois State blasted Ball State 85-64 on Saturday.

Strong made 8 of 10 from the field, 6 of 7 from distance as the Redbirds jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed. Sy Chatman added 10 points. Kendall Lewis had nine points and nine rebounds. Mark Freeman had six assists.

Tyler Cochran scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for Ball State (4-6). Payton Sparks added eight points.

