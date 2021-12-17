Stony Brook plays host to St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (3-5) vs. Stony Brook (6-4) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:31 p.m. EST…

St. Peter’s (3-5) vs. Stony Brook (6-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s and Stony Brook both look to put winning streaks together . St. Peter’s blew out Nyack by 39 on Sunday. Stony Brook is coming off an 87-67 win over Central Connecticut on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Stony Brook has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Anthony Roberts, Jahlil Jenkins, Tykei Greene and Juan Felix Rodriguez have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Seawolves points over the last five games.DOMINANT DRAME: Fousseyni Drame has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 59.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Stony Brook has scored 84 points per game and allowed 69 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Peacocks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has 47 assists on 92 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while St. Peter’s has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams. The Seawolves have averaged 10.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

