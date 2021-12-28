Stony Brook battles Farmingdale State

Farmingdale State vs. Stony Brook (7-5) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Farmingdale State vs. Stony Brook (7-5)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stony Brook Seawolves will be taking on the Rams of Division III Farmingdale State. Stony Brook lost 87-62 at Florida in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Stony Brook has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Anthony Roberts, Jahlil Jenkins, Tykei Greene and Juan Felix Rodriguez have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Seawolves points over the last five games.ANTHONY IS ACCURATE: Through 12 games, Stony Brook’s Anthony Roberts has connected on 31.5 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 82.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Seawolves offense put up 69 points per contest in those five games.

