Stockard III scores 16 to lead VCU past Old Dominion 75-66

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Levi Stockard III registered 16 points as VCU topped Old Dominion 75-66 on Saturday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points for VCU (6-4). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 11 points.

Austin Trice had 16 points for the Monarchs (5-6). C.J. Keyser added 14 points. Kalu Ezikpe had 11 points.

