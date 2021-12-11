CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Stockard III scores 16…

Stockard III scores 16 to lead VCU past Old Dominion 75-66

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Levi Stockard III registered 16 points as VCU topped Old Dominion 75-66 on Saturday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points for VCU (6-4). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 11 points.

Austin Trice had 16 points for the Monarchs (5-6). C.J. Keyser added 14 points. Kalu Ezikpe had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up