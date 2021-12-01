CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Stevens carries Colorado State…

Stevens carries Colorado State past Little Rock 86-55

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:38 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and 12 assists to lead Colorado State to an 86-55 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday night, the Rams’ eighth consecutive victory.

David Roddy had 12 points and three blocks for Colorado State. Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood each added 11 points. John Tonje had 10 points.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (4-4). Kevin Osawe added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

