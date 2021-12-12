CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Stetson squares off against…

Stetson squares off against Johnson (FL)

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Johnson (FL) vs. Stetson (2-6)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Suns of NAIA member Johnson (FL). Stetson lost 55-45 loss at home to Ohio in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rob Perry has averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds this year for Stetson. Complementing Perry is Chase Johnston, who is averaging 11.8 points per game.PRECISE PERRY: Through eight games, Stetson’s Rob Perry has connected on 25.5 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Hatters scored 60.8 points per contest in those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up