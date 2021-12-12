Stetson squares off against Johnson (FL)

Johnson (FL) vs. Stetson (2-6) Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set…

Johnson (FL) vs. Stetson (2-6)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Suns of NAIA member Johnson (FL). Stetson lost 55-45 loss at home to Ohio in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rob Perry has averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds this year for Stetson. Complementing Perry is Chase Johnston, who is averaging 11.8 points per game.PRECISE PERRY: Through eight games, Stetson’s Rob Perry has connected on 25.5 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Hatters scored 60.8 points per contest in those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.