Stetson goes up against Point University

Point University vs. Stetson (5-7)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters will be taking on the Skyhawks of NAIA member Point University. Stetson is coming off a 97-53 home win over Piedmont in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Rob Perry has averaged 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hatters. Christiaan Jones is also a primary contributor, with 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.PRECISE PERRY: Through 12 games, Stetson’s Rob Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Hatters scored 60.8 points per matchup in those six games.

