Stetson faces Piedmont

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:46 PM

Piedmont vs. Stetson (4-6)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Lions of Division III Piedmont. Stetson is coming off a 67-59 home win over College of Charleston in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rob Perry has averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Hatters. Complementing Perry is Christiaan Jones, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CLEMENTS-OWENS: Orry Clements-Owens has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Hatters put up 60.8 points per contest across those six contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

