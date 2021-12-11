CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Stephens scores 28 to…

Stephens scores 28 to lift VMI past Gardner-Webb 64-61

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had a season-high 28 points, including the game-winning layup with 11 seconds left, plus 16 rebounds as VMI narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 64-61 on Saturday.

Stephens scored and then Jordan Sears missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left. Sean Conway grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made two free throws with two seconds left. D’maurian Williams missed at the buzzer.

Conway had 12 points for VMI (7-4), which won its fourth straight game. Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points. Tanner Mans had six rebounds.

Lance Terry had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6). Williams added 15 points. Anthony Selden had 10 points. Ludovic Dufeal had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 4 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up