CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Staiti, No. 17 Georgia…

Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women coast past Saint Francis 82-45

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Reigan Richardson added 13 and No. 17 Georgia cruised to an 82-45 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (10-1) never trailed, steadily building a 47-30 halftime lead. They made 6 of 9 3-pointers and shot 19 of 33 (58%) overall.

A 13-2 run to close the third quarter made it 64-36. The Bulldogs finished 8 of 15 from distance and 34 of 64 overall.

Saint Francis (0-10) shot 38.5%, going 2 of 12 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. Jordan McLemore led the Red Flash with 10 points.

The only other time the teams played was in the 1996 NCAA Tournament, when the Bulldogs later lost in the championship game.

Georgia had no letdown coming off an 82-80 overtime win over No. 2 North Carolina State. The Bulldogs have won 18 of 22 games dating back to last season, five over ranked teams. The win over the Wolfpack was the first time in school history they beat a top two team in a true road game.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up