St. Thomas (MN) battles North Central (MN)

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

North Central (MN) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (6-7)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are set to battle the Rams of Division III North Central (MN). St. Thomas (MN) lost 75-74 to Denver in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Riley Miller has averaged 18.2 points for the Tommies, while Anders Nelson has recorded 17.3 points per game.SOLID SETH: Seth Fuqua has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

