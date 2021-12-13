St. Francis squares off against Medgar Evers

Medgar Evers vs. St. Francis (NY) (2-8) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Medgar Evers vs. St. Francis (NY) (2-8)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Francis (NY) Terriers are set to battle the Cougars of Division III Medgar Evers. St. Francis (NY) is coming off a 75-61 win over Delaware State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Michael Cubbage has averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals this year for St. Francis (NY). Patrick Emilien has paired with Cubbage with 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 15.4 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Terriers scored 64 points per contest across those one contests.

