St. Francis squares off against Hartford

Hartford (0-7) vs. St. Francis (NY) (0-7) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hartford (0-7) vs. St. Francis (NY) (0-7)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford and St. Francis (NY) look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of road losses this past Wednesday. St. Francis (NY) lost 68-46 to Fordham, while Hartford fell 82-75 at Winthrop.

SUPER SENIORS: Hartford has benefited heavily from its seniors. Austin Williams, Hunter Marks, David Shriver and D.J. Mitchell have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Hawks points this season, though their output has dropped to 27 percent over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has accounted for 41 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Hartford has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Hartford has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among America East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.