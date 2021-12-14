CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis (NY) beats…

St. Francis (NY) beats Medgar Evers 113-51

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points to lift St. Francis (N.Y.) to a 113-51 win over Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.

Max Enger had 19 points and 14 rebounds for St. Francis (N.Y.) (3-8). Rob Higgins added 12 points. Patrick Emilien had 11 points.

It was the first time this season St. Francis (N.Y.) scored at least 100 points.

St. Francis (N.Y.) posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Cougars’ 25.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a St. Francis (N.Y.) opponent this season.

St. Francis (N.Y.) dominated the first half and led 59-23 at the break. The Terriers’ 59 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Andre Evans Jr had 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Dante Simmons added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up