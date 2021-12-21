St. Francis looks for home win vs Robert Morris

Robert Morris (1-9) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (4-6) DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis…

Robert Morris (1-9) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (4-6)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its seventh straight win over Robert Morris at DeGol Arena. The last victory for the Colonials at St. Francis (Pa.) was a 66-60 win on Feb. 13, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Kahliel Spear is averaging 12.8 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Colonials. Rasheem Dunn is also a primary facilitator, producing 11.7 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Red Flash have been led by Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has lost its last seven road games, scoring 65.9 points, while allowing 84.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 75.6 points per game.

