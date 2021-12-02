CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis goes up…

St. Francis goes up against Ohio

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3) vs. Ohio (5-2)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays host to St. Francis (Pa.) in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Wednesday. St. Francis (Pa.) blew out Bucknell by 26 at home, while Ohio fell to LSU on the road, 66-51.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists to lead the charge for the Red Flash. Josh Cohen is also a key contributor, producing 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Jason Carter, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Bobcats are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 69.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

House votes to avert shutdown, but quick Senate OK in doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up