St. Francis faces Hartford

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-5) vs. Hartford (1-8) Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-5) vs. Hartford (1-8)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) and Hartford look to bounce back from losses. St. Francis (Pa.) fell 83-73 at American on Wednesday. Hartford lost 95-78 to UNLV on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Austin Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hawks. Moses Flowers has complemented Williams and is accounting for 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Red Flash are led by Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Williams has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Flash. Hartford has an assist on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 43 of 96 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.