College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at IOWA 3 Illinois at KENT STATE 5 Towson at COASTAL CAROLINA 4 Mercer…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at IOWA 3 Illinois at KENT STATE 5 Towson at COASTAL CAROLINA 4 Mercer New Mexico State 3 at NEW MEXICO at PEPPERDINE 5½ San Jose State NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Washington at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Memphis at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Atlanta at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Cleveland at CHICAGO 5 (OFF) Denver at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) San Antonio at GOLDEN STATE 13½ (OFF) Orlando at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 4 2½ (41) New England NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -205 Anaheim +168 Colorado -146 at PHILADELPHIA +122 at DALLAS -330 Arizona +260 Pittsburgh -126 at SEATTLE +105 at VANCOUVER -134 Los Angeles +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.