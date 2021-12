College Basketball Sunday at MARYLAND 3½ Northwestern Monmouth 5 at CANISIUS at NIAGARA 4 Farifield Valparaiso 4½ at W. MICHIGAN…

College Basketball Sunday at MARYLAND 3½ Northwestern Monmouth 5 at CANISIUS at NIAGARA 4 Farifield Valparaiso 4½ at W. MICHIGAN W. Illinois 6 at CENT. MICHIGAN at MANHATTAN 5½ Quinnipiac at RIDER 3 Marist at SAINT PETER’S 8½ Siena at SOUTH CAROLINA 5 Georgetown at MISSISSIPPI ST 10 Minnesota at UIC 3½ Detroit Mercy Richmond 2 at N. IOWA at TEXAS ST. 13½ Denver Belmont 11 at SAMFORD North Carolina 4½ at GEORGIA TECH Arizona 11½ at OREGON STATE at SAN DIEGO 12 Cal Poly at SEATTLE 7½ VMI at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Xavier at UTAH 8½ California at WICHITA ST. 3½ Kansas State at SAN JOSE ST. 15½ Fordham at OREGON 9 Arizona St. Ohio St. 3½ at PENN ST. NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 (211) at CLEVELAND at ATLANTA 4 (227½) Charlotte at TORONTO 1 (212½) Washington New Orleans 3 (223) at HOUSTON NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 2½ 6 (39½) NY Giants Indianapolis 7½ 10 (44½) at HOUSTON Minnesota 7 7½ (46½) at DETROIT Philadelphia 7 6½ (45) at NY JETS Arizona 7 7½ (42½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 2½ 3 (49½) LA Chargers Tampa Bay 10 10½ (50½) at ATLANTA at LAS VEGAS 2½ 1½ (48) Washington at LA RAMS 13½ 13 (48) Jacksonville Baltimore 3½ 4½ (44) at PITTSBURGH San Francisco 3½ 3½ (45½) at SEATTLE at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (47) Denver Monday at BUFFALO 3½ 2½ (41½) New England NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -130 at PHILADELPHIA +108 at COLUMBUS -119 San Jose -102 at NY ISLANDERS -161 Chicago +135 at EDMONTON -192 Los Angeles +159 Toronto -127 at WINNIPEG +107 at VEGAS -119 Calgary -102

