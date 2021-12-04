Spencer leads Loyola (Md.) over Mount St. Mary’s 61-55

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Mount St. Mary’s 61-55 on Saturday. Spencer…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Mount St. Mary’s 61-55 on Saturday.

Spencer hit all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for the Greyhounds (5-4), who earned a fourth straight win. Milos Ilic added seven rebounds and his lone basket — a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining — gave Loyola the lead for good, 55-53.

Deandre Thomas had 14 points on four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (3-6). Nana Opoku added 12 points. Jalen Benjamin had 11 points.

Mezie Offurum, whose 10 points per game ranked second on the Mountaineers, scored three on 1-of-6 shooting.

