CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Spencer leads Loyola (Md.)…

Spencer leads Loyola (Md.) over Mount St. Mary’s 61-55

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Mount St. Mary’s 61-55 on Saturday.

Spencer hit all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for the Greyhounds (5-4), who earned a fourth straight win. Milos Ilic added seven rebounds and his lone basket — a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining — gave Loyola the lead for good, 55-53.

Deandre Thomas had 14 points on four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (3-6). Nana Opoku added 12 points. Jalen Benjamin had 11 points.

Mezie Offurum, whose 10 points per game ranked second on the Mountaineers, scored three on 1-of-6 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up