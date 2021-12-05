CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Sow leads UC Santa…

Sow leads UC Santa Barbara past Cal Lutheran 87-66

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow registered 17 points and eight rebounds as UC Santa Barbara easily beat Cal Lutheran 87-66 on Sunday.

Cole Anderson had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (5-2). Josh Pierre-Louis added 10 points and six rebounds. Ajay Mitchell had eight assists.

Mason Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for the Kingsmen. Jacob Alonzo added 10 points and nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up