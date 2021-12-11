CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Southern Utah tops Saint Katherine 100-61

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:09 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 19 points as Southern Utah romped past Saint Katherine College 100-61 on Saturday.

Dee Barnes added 16 points for the Thunderbirds, while Tevian Jones chipped in 15.

Knight III shot 8 for 10 from the field. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Harrison Butler had 14 points for Southern Utah (7-3), which won its sixth straight game.

Kody Clouet had 20 points for the Firebirds. Tavon Tarpley added 11 points and seven rebounds.

