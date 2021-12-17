Southern Utah puts streak on line vs Michigan

Southern Utah (7-3) vs. Michigan (6-4) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks…

Southern Utah (7-3) vs. Michigan (6-4)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its seventh straight win of the season as it faces Michigan. Southern Utah is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak. Michigan lost 75-65 to Minnesota in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has averaged 15 points and nine rebounds while Eli Brooks has put up 13.7 points. For the Thunderbirds, John Knight III has averaged 18.1 points, five rebounds and four assists while Maizen Fausett has put up 11.2 points and nine rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: In 10 appearances this season, Southern Utah’s Knight has shot 60.7 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thunderbirds. Michigan has 50 assists on 93 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Utah has assists on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Southern Utah offense has averaged 76.4 possessions per game, the fifth-most in Division I. Michigan has not been as uptempo as the Thunderbirds and is averaging only 67.8 possessions per game (ranked 258th, nationally).

