South Carolina Upstate beats Converse 78-38

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:49 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Upstate held Converse to 38 points on 27.1 percent shooting en route to a 78-38 win on Saturday. Both marks represented season bests for the Spartans.

Bryson Mozone had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate, and Khydarius Smith added 15 points.

Josh Aldrich had seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (3-8), which ended its five-game losing streak. Dalvin White added seven assists.

South Carolina Upstate scored 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Elijah Pitts had 12 points for the Valkyries. Jay Mitchell added 12 points and six rebounds.

