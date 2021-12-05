CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
South Alabama beats Jacksonville St. 74-64

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 1:24 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had 22 points as South Alabama won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Jacksonville State 74-64 on Saturday night.

Javon Franklin had 15 points for South Alabama (8-2). Alex Anderson added 13 points. Jay Jay Chandler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Darian Adams had 17 points for the Gamecocks (3-4). Demaree King added 12 points. Kayne Henry had 11 points.

