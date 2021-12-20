Smith, Dayton host Southern

Southern (6-6) vs. Dayton (7-5) University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Southern (6-6) vs. Dayton (7-5)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyrone Lyons and Southern will battle Malachi Smith and Dayton. The senior Lyons has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Smith, a freshman, is averaging 12.4 points and six assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Lyons is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Jaguars. Jayden Saddler is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 10.8 points and four assists per game. The Flyers have been led by Smith, who is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Smith has had his hand in 47 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southern’s Brion Whitley has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 11 for 23 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaguars 11th among Division I teams. Dayton has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Flyers 291st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.