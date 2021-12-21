CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Small leads Tarleton State past Air Force 67-45

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:37 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small posted 14 points as Tarleton State routed Air Force 67-45 on Tuesday night.

Montre Gipson had 12 points for Tarleton State (5-8), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Freddy Hicks added 11 points and nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues also had 11 points.

Tarleton State led 21-14 at halftime, season lows for both teams in the first half.

Jake Heidbreder had 15 points for the Falcons (7-4). A.J. Walker, the Falcons’ leading scorer averaging 18 points, was held to six points.

