Small carries Texas St. over Southwestern University 101-54

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 7:14 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Isiah Small had 21 points as Texas State romped past Southwestern University 101-54 on Sunday. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Nighael Ceaser had 13 points for Texas State (7-2), which won its sixth consecutive game. Mason Harrell added seven assists.

It was the first time this season Texas State scored at least 100 points.

Preston Hannah had 18 points for the Pirates. Chris Smith Jr added seven rebounds.

