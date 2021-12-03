SLU visits Troy

Southeastern Louisiana (3-5) vs. Troy (5-3) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana plays Troy…

Southeastern Louisiana (3-5) vs. Troy (5-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana plays Troy in a non-conference matchup. Troy won at home over Rust College 81-48 on Wednesday, while Southeastern Louisiana came up short in an 81-77 game in overtime to Western Michigan on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Jalyn Hinton, Keon Clergeot and Ryan Burkhardt have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Lions scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GUS: Gus Okafor has connected on 44.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 66.3 points per game and allowed 79.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Troy has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 51.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Troy has an assist on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana is ranked first among Southland teams with an average of 83.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.