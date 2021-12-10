SLU visits Southern

Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) vs. Southern (4-6) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana…

Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) vs. Southern (4-6)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Southern both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Southern earned an 86-68 win at home over Lindsey Wilson on Thursday, while Southeastern Louisiana won 72-68 at Troy on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Jalyn Hinton, Keon Clergeot and Ryan Burkhardt have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYRONE: Tyrone Lyons has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Brion Whitley has attempted 61 3-pointers and connected on 42.6 percent of them, and is 14 for 28 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Lions 30th among Division I teams. The Southern defense has allowed 73.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th overall).

