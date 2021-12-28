SLU goes up against Millsaps

Millsaps vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-9) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will…

Millsaps vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-9)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be taking on the Majors of Division III Millsaps. Southeastern Louisiana lost 93-62 to Iowa in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Gus Okafor has averaged 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Lions. Complementing Okafor is Jalyn Hinton, who is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CAMERON: Cameron Williams has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 2-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Lions put up 63.8 points per matchup across those eight games.

