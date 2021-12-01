CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Slazinski scores 20 to…

Slazinski scores 20 to lead Iona over Marist 78-71

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Slazinski had a career-high 20 points as Iona topped Marist 78-71 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Gaels (7-2, 1-0). Ryan Myers added 11 points, while Dylan van Eyck delivered nine assists.

Jao Ituka had 19 points for the Red Foxes (2-4). Raheim Sullivan added 14 points. Samkelo Cele finished with 13 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up