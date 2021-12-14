CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Sjolund scores 20 to lead Portland past Cal Poly 78-77

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 12:39 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night.

Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven assists for the Pilots (8-3). Meadows added 13 points and Chris Austin had 12.

Trevon Taylor scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-7). Jacob Davison added 17 points. Alimamy Koroma had 13 points.

