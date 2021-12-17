CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » SIUE takes on William Woods

SIUE takes on William Woods

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

William Woods vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars will be taking on the Owls of NAIA member William Woods. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is coming off a 60-56 win at home over Kansas City in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Ray’Sean Taylor has averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Shaun Doss Jr. has complemented Taylor with 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ray’Sean Taylor has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Southern Illinois-Edwardsville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and eight assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Cougars offense put up 65.4 points per contest in those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up