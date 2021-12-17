SIUE takes on William Woods

William Woods vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern…

William Woods vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars will be taking on the Owls of NAIA member William Woods. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is coming off a 60-56 win at home over Kansas City in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Ray’Sean Taylor has averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Shaun Doss Jr. has complemented Taylor with 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ray’Sean Taylor has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Southern Illinois-Edwardsville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and eight assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Cougars offense put up 65.4 points per contest in those five games.

