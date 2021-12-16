Simon, UTM visit Evansville

UT Martin (4-7) vs. Evansville (4-8) Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

UT Martin (4-7) vs. Evansville (4-8)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as KJ Simon and UT Martin will go up against Shamar Givance and Evansville. The junior Simon has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games. Givance, a senior, is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Givance, Jawaun Newton, Noah Frederking and Evan Kuhlman have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Givance has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. Givance has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Purple Aces are 0-6 when they allow at least 65 points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 65. The Skyhawks are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last five road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin is rated second among OVC teams with an average of 71.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.