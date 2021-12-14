CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Simon scores 30 to lift UT Martin over UNC Asheville 79-68

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:53 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simon had a career-high 30 points as UT Martin defeated UNC Asheville 79-68 on Tuesday night.

Bernie Andre had 14 points and seven rebounds for UT Martin (4-7), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chris Nix added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Koby Jeffries had six rebounds.

Quay Kimble scored a season-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Trent Stephney added 11 points. Tajion Jones had 10 points and six rebounds. Drew Pember had six points and five blocks.

